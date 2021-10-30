Short Interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expands By 59.7%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $435,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,845 shares of company stock valued at $12,390,767 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $3,299,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 339.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. 1,004,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,637. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

