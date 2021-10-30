Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Grows By 224.8%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 224.8% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHI Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get PHI Group alerts:

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.