Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Grows By 224.8%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 224.8% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHI Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About PHI Group
