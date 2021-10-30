Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Drops By 66.1%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SPPJY remained flat at $$3.05 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.37. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.
