Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Rises By 200.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $255.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.30. Schindler has a 1-year low of $240.54 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

