Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Rises By 200.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Shares of Schindler stock opened at $255.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.30. Schindler has a 1-year low of $240.54 and a 1-year high of $330.00.
Schindler Company Profile
