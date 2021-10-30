Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Grows By 166.7%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

