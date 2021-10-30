Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Grows By 100.0%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Danske lowered Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DNB Markets raised Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

