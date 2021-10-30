Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Grows By 100.0%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Danske lowered Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DNB Markets raised Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.