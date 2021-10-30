Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Increases By 189.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLB opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.65. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

