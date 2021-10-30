Short Interest in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Drops By 50.1%

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the September 30th total of 92,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52. Tscan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski bought 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tscan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

