Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Expands By 162.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,200 shares, a growth of 162.0% from the September 30th total of 366,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,057,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $62.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

