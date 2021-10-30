Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Expands By 244.2%

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 244.2% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $15.23.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
