Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Expands By 244.2%

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 244.2% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.