Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Drops By 78.6%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

NYSE EMD remained flat at $$13.66 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

