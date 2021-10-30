Short Interest in WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Rises By 149.4%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the September 30th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

WPTIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

WPTIF stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

