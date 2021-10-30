Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 11,032.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

SSTK stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.