Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Position Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Signature Bank stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $317.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

