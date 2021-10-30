Silgan Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

SLGN stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

