Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $188.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.97. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after acquiring an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,540,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $11,300,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

