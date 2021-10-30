Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

SFNC stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

