Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

