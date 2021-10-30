Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Down 41.1% in October

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 671,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

