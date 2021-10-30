SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.45 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $323.27 million and $7.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00236783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00096933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

