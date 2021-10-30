Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIX. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,019 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

