Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.36% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.76 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.16.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
