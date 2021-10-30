Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.76 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.16.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

