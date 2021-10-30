Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.