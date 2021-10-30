Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,943 ($25.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,094.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,933.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 34.90 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

