Solana (SOL) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Solana has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $58.46 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $194.08 or 0.00311874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00230580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 507,774,293 coins and its circulating supply is 301,231,079 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

