SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Down to $18.36

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $17.26. SolarWinds shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 7,603 shares trading hands.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $61,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $41,451,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 307.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 693,565 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 675,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $6,590,000.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

