SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.38 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.73.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 1,594,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.