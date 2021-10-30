SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) versus LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Head-To-Head Comparison

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SolarWinds and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 12.09% 8.35% 4.38% LivePerson -22.21% -33.93% -8.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarWinds and LivePerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $1.02 billion 2.50 $158.48 million $1.60 10.06 LivePerson $366.62 million 9.80 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -44.79

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than LivePerson. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SolarWinds and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 2 7 1 0 1.90 LivePerson 0 2 10 0 2.83

SolarWinds presently has a consensus target price of $26.70, suggesting a potential upside of 65.84%. LivePerson has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.66%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than LivePerson.

Summary

SolarWinds beats LivePerson on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

