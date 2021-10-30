Sologenic (SOLO) Market Cap Tops $35.89 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Sologenic has a market cap of $35.89 million and $539,504.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00069831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.77 or 1.00059309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.59 or 0.06968770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00023239 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,980,196 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

