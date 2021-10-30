Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

NYSE SAH opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.