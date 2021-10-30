SONM (BEP-20) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.09 Million (SNM)

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $445,957.00 worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SONM (BEP-20) has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049204 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003158 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00244067 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098479 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011288 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
SONM (BEP-20) Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “
Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)
