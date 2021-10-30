Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of SON traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. 1,498,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

