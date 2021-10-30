Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 53,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

