Sovos Brands Inc’s Quiet Period To End on November 2nd (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands’ (NASDAQ:SOVO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sovos Brands had issued 23,334,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $280,008,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Sovos Brands’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $16.16 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

