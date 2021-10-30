Sparkle Loyalty Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $297.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $16,056.96 and approximately $297.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00246552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00098040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars.

