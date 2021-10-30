SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.18

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.18 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 6479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after acquiring an additional 66,807 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 135.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

