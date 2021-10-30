SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $97.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $100.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

