SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.44 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

