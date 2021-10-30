Spectiv (SIG) Reaches Market Cap of $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00239162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00097114 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

