Splintershards (SPS) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $89.74 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00058144 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 174,560,214 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

