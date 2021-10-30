Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Spok worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 17.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spok by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.29 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

