SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $152.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

