SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

