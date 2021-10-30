Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 57,926 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 176.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.22. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.73.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.