Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $14.94 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,836 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of AGCO worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.79.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $122.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.01. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

