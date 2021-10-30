Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $16.16 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2,050.99 and a beta of 1.18. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,671.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,806 shares of company stock worth $4,358,568. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.