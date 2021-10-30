SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSNC. Truist lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 968,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 113,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

