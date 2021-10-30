SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. SSE has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

