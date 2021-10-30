SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 174.24 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285.41. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

