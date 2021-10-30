Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Up 0.9%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €64.80 ($76.24) and last traded at €64.75 ($76.18). Approximately 12,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.20 ($75.53).

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

